Agreement between Waterstart, Queensland may help Nevada

A recent agreement between public-private nonprofit group WaterStart and the Queensland government in Australia may bring in new water tech companies to Nevada.

The deal was announced Aug. 30 during Gov. Brian Sandoval’s Australia trade mission. The agreement gives Queensland innovators an opportunity to apply for a share of $500,000 of funding for projects that would improve urban water supply systems and bring their ideas to Nevada.

The partnership was decided in part because of the Queensland and Nevada’s similar dry, arid climates, the Queensland minister for natural resources Anthony Lynham said in a statement from the Queensland government.

“This partnership and workshop is about securing long-term water supply solutions and creating jobs,” he said in the statement. “The WaterStart partnership will help to speed up the innovation cycle, assist our water utilities to drive efficiencies and better manage risk while providing an opportunity for Queensland’s innovative companies to take our practical management solutions to the world.’’

