Airlines to offer nonstop Las Vegas-Tokyo flights during CES

American Airlines and Japan Airlines will offer nonstop flights between Tokyo and Las Vegas for 10 days in January to support demand from attendees of the annual CES convention, airline officials said Thursday.

A Japan Airlines jet taxis on the runway at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2010. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye)

American will operate the daily flights from Jan. 4 to Jan. 14, departing from McCarran International Airport at 11:25 a.m. and arriving at 4:25 p.m. the following day at Tokyo’s Narita International Airport.

Flights from Tokyo are scheduled to take off at 6:25 p.m. and arrive in Las Vegas at 11:40 a.m., airline officials said.

Airline tickets go on sale Monday for the limited-time flights aboard American’s Boeing 787-8 jetliners.

More than 180,000 attendees flocked last year to CES, which is dedicated to new products and technological innovations. It is also the largest expo in Las Vegas by attendees and convention space.

“For many of our visitors each year, Las Vegas means business, and there is no better example than CES,” Clark County Aviation Director Rosemary Vassiliadis said in a statement.

“This service from American will make it even easier for technology enthusiasts from Japan to experience CES,” Vassiliadis said. “This 10-day air service is expected to have an estimated economic impact of $2.8 million in addition to the more than $270 million annually that CES and its 184,000 attendees bring to the local economy.”

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.