Albertsons asking patrons not to openly carry guns in stores

The grocer is one of several major retailers asking customers to no longer openly carry guns in its stores.

Albertsons Grocery Store (Thinkstock)

Albertsons Cos. is the latest major retailer asking customers to no longer openly carry guns in its stores, including those states where it’s legal.

The grocer announced the move Saturday on Twitter, saying their stores are “a hub in local communities.”

“We want our stores to feel safe & welcoming for all, so we respectfully ask customers to not openly carry firearms in our stores unless they are authorized law enforcement officers,” the company said.

Walmart, Kroger Co., Walgreens, CVS and Wegmans also made statements last week requesting shoppers to no longer open carry.

Albertsons operates 2,268 stores under 20 banners, including Albertsons, Safeway and Vons in 34 states and the District of Columbia.

The company has 28 Albertsons locations in the Las Vegas Valley, including one in North Las Vegas, as well as six Vons locations in Las Vegas and three in Henderson.

The move comes as more consumers push for stricter background checks following several shootings over the summer, most recently last month when a gunman in Odessa, Texas killed seven people, including former Las Vegas resident Rodolfo “Rudy” Arco.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.