Albertsons new northwest Las Vegas location to open next week

Albertsons plans to open a new location in northwest Las Vegas.

A grand opening is planned for Wednesday at the new store inside the Deer Springs Village Shopping Center, 6730 N. Hualapai Way, the company said Friday in a news release.

The store is slated to host a community-wide party beginning at 9 a.m. More than $75,000 in community grants will be distributed and a protein donation of more than 40,000 pounds provided by Smithfield Foods, Inc. will be made to Three Square Food Bank.

