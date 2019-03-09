Albertsons new northwest Las Vegas location to open next week

Albertsons plans to open a new location in northwest Las Vegas.
A grand opening is planned for Wednesday at the new store inside the Deer Springs Village Shopping Center, 6730 N. Hualapai Way, the company said Friday in a news release.
The store is slated to host a community-wide party beginning at 9 a.m. More than $75,000 in community grants will be distributed and a protein donation of more than 40,000 pounds provided by Smithfield Foods, Inc. will be made to Three Square Food Bank.
6730 N. Hualapai Way, Las Vegas