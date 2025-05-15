78°F
Aldi opens 3rd Las Vegas Valley grocery store — PHOTOS

Shoppers enter and exit the Aldi discount grocery store at 7150 S. Rainbow Blvd. during its grand opening on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Oded Cohen/Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aldi holds a grand opening ceremony for its new discount grocery store at 7150 S. Rainbow Blvd. on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Oded Cohen/Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shoppers enter the Aldi discount grocery store at 7150 S. Rainbow Blvd. during its grand opening on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Oded Cohen/Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shoppers wander the aisles at the Aldi discount grocery store at 7150 S. Rainbow Blvd. during its grand opening on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Oded Cohen/Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shoppers wander the aisles at the Aldi discount grocery store at 7150 S. Rainbow Blvd. during its grand opening on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Oded Cohen/Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2025 - 10:20 am
 

The discount grocery chain Aldi opened its third Las Vegas Valley location on Thursday in the southwest valley.

Aldi’s new store at 7150 S. Rainbow Blvd. opened with a ribbon-cutting at 8 a.m. The first 100 customers received a gift bag filled with Aldi-exclusive products and a gift card, which could be worth up to $100.

A soft opening, where shoppers could fully shop the store, took place on Wednesday.

The two other local Aldi locations, at 621 Marks St. in Henderson and 2106 W. Craig Road in North Las Vegas, opened on April 24 to much fanfare, with lines stretching along their respective shopping centers.

The grocery chain announced plans in March 2024 to add 800 stores across the United States by the end of 2028, including its first stores in Las Vegas. Adding 800 stores over the next five years would give the chain more than 3,200 in the U.S.

Aldi has confirmed that a fourth Las Vegas Valley store on South Decatur Boulevard is in development.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

