Aldi product recalled by FDA, check your pantry

Food recalls usually start when something seems off, like maybe a company notices an issue during routine testing, or customers start reporting strange smells, textures or even finding foreign objects in their food. Sometimes, government agencies like the FDA or USDA spot a problem during inspections or testing, too.

Once there’s a red flag, the company and regulators jump in to figure out how serious it is, what product is affected, where it was shipped, and what kind of risk it poses. If it could make people sick or cause harm, they’ll issue a recall to pull it from shelves and alert the public. It can sound dramatic, but it’s really about keeping people safe and preventing more problems down the line. And while it might feel like recalls happen all the time, most are caught quickly before anyone’s even been hurt. That’s, of course, a good thing.

A recall announced by the FDA on Oct. 27 involves taco dinner kits sold at Aldi. Specifically, it’s their Casa Mamita Soft Taco Dinner Kits packaged in a blue and yellow box with UPC: 4099100318715, lot code 25259 and Best if used by date: MAR 15 26 printed on the back of the package.

The recall was initiated by Teasdale Foods, Inc. because that lot of Casa Mamita Soft Taco Dinner Kits may contain undeclared milk. If someone has an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they could run the risk of a serious allergic reaction.

Other Taco Dinner Kits Are Also Being Recalled

Aldi isn’t the only grocer involved in this taco dinner kit recall. Some of the kits were also distributed to Giant and Martin’s grocery stores, but under different names and packaging.

For these stores, it’s the Martin’s and Giant Crunchy Taco Dinner Kits, packaged in a purple box with UPC: 68826757516, lot code 25257 and Best if used by date: MAR 13 26 printed on the back of the package, that are involved in the recall.

What To Do If You Purchased The Recalled Products

Thankfully there have been no illnesses reported in connection to this recall, but that doesn’t mean you should continue to consume the taco dinner kits with the specified lot codes.

Instead, consumers are advised to return the recalled product to the place where they purchased it for a full refund. If you have any questions in regards to this recall, you can contact the company at teasdalecomplaints@teasdalefoods.com.

