Aldi sets opening dates for first 2 Las Vegas Valley stores

Another store from the popular German grocery chain is still on its way.

‘Troubling pattern’ in Nevada’s probate system could be changed with new state bill

An Aldi store is seen under construction at 621 Marks Street in Henderson Thursday, February 6, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An Aldi store is seen under construction at 621 Marks Street in Henderson Thursday, February 6, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An opening date has been set for two of the three Aldi locations coming to the Las Vegas Valley.

The German grocer will be celebrating the grand opening and ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. April 24 for its Henderson and North Las Vegas stores. Located at 621 Marks St. and 2106 W. Craig Road, both locations will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. going forward.

Another location at 7150 S. Rainbow Blvd. is still underway and has no set opening date yet, although the website still says “coming soon.”

The grocer announced in March 2024 plans to add 800 stores across the United States by the end of 2028, with a specific mention of Las Vegas. Aldi adding 800 stores over the next five years would give the chain more than 3,200 locations in the U.S.

The grocery chain is known for keeping its costs down by selling mostly private-label brands and keeping employee counts down by not bagging groceries and encouraging customers to return their carts themselves by requiring a 25-cent deposit to check one out.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.