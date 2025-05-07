Aldi to open 4th Las Vegas Valley grocery store

A fourth Aldi has been confirmed for the Las Vegas Valley. The new store is slated for a former 99 Cents Only location in Las Vegas.

A line of customers waiting to enter stretches down the shopping center complex as Aldi is officially open on Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The parking lot of the 99 Cents Only at 1200 S. Decatur Blvd. May 29, 2024 (Sean Hemmersmeier / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The discount grocer is in development for its fourth store, at 1200 S. Decatur Blvd., said Shawn Eddy, Aldi regional vice president. Anticipated to open at the end of 2025, the store is in the former 99 Cents Only location at the intersection of Charleston and Decatur boulevards.

No further details were revealed by Eddy, however the average size of 99 Cents Only stores is 23,600 square feet, according to CoStar Group Inc. data. All 18 storefronts of 99 Cents Only were shuttered in the valley by May 2024, leaving around 425,000 square feet of retail space in Southern Nevada to be snapped up.

The Decatur Boulevard location anchors the current shopping center, which also includes a Big 5 Sporting Goods and Magic Wash Laundromat.

Recently, Aldi opened two stores at 621 Marks St. in Henderson and 2106 W. Craig Road in North Las Vegas on April 24 with much fanfare. Soon, the store will add third to their fleet, with the Las Vegas location at 7150 S. Rainbow Blvd. set to open May 15.

The grocery chain announced plans in March 2024 to add 800 stores across the United States by the end of 2028, including its first stores in Las Vegas. Adding 800 stores over the next five years would give the chain more than 3,200 in the U.S.

Aldi is known for keeping its costs down by selling mostly private-label brands and keeping employee counts down by not bagging groceries and encouraging customers to return their carts themselves by requiring a 25-cent deposit to check one out.

