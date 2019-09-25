‘Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s’

The fast-food restaurant chain announced Wednesday that job seekers can simply summon Alexa or Google Assistant to help begin the application process for a job with the company.

Employees stand Aug. 8, 2018, in McDonald's Chicago flagship restaurant. McDonald's Corp. reports financial results Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa can now follow a new command — apply for a job at McDonald’s.

McDonald’s announced Wednesday that job seekers can simply summon Alexa or Google Assistant to begin the job application process. The company is billing the move as the world’s first voice-initiated application process.

The effort will help bolster the fast-food chain’s recently launched global hiring campaign, which includes plans to add 902 full-time and part-time jobs in Las Vegas by the end of the year, according to a news release.

David Fairhurst, McDonald’s executive vice president and chief people officer, said he’s looking forward to having the application process be simplified, thanks to Alexa.

“We must continue to innovate and think of creative, and in this case, groundbreaking ways to meet potential job seekers on devices they are already using, like Alexa,” Fairhurst said in the release.

Job seekers can start an application by using a device with Alexa or Google Assistant built-in and asking either one to “help me get a job at McDonald’s.” Users are asked a few basic questions such as their name, job area of interest and location. Shortly afterward, they’ll receive a text message with a link to continue the application process.

Brent Bohn, owner and operator of Las Vegas-based WBF Management, which owns 37 McDonald’s restaurants in Southern Nevada and six in Phoenix, said he was excited when he first heard about the new program.

“When you have even more tools like this, it’s one more way we can attract and find people so we can continue to develop talent,” Bohn said, who employs more than 1,500 throughout Las Vegas. “As more of the millennial crowd and younger generation moves into the workforce, we’re seeing more online applications … and this makes it easier on them. It’s the right direction and McDonald’s is leading it.”

Employment growth in the fast-food industry has increased 3.2 percent on average over the five years between 2014 and 2019, according to research firm IBISWorld. It noted roughly 4.6 million people are employed this year at fast-food restaurants in the U.S.

Finding the right talent can be a challenge — one Bohn said every business owner faces — but with McDonald’s new initiative he’s prepared for the potential influx of applications.

“We’re shifting responsibilities to make sure we’re ready to handle it,” Bohn said. “The last thing we want is someone to apply and not have someone (from WBF Management) follow up.”

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.