All Wynn, Encore employees to receive pay during closure

Wynn Resorts Ltd. has guaranteed all Wynn and Encore employees payroll coverage for the next 30 days. The company’s two Las Vegas properties are set to start a two-week shutdown at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and its Massachusetts property was ordered to close by Sunday afternoon.

Wynn had previously stated that all full-time Las Vegas employees would continue to be paid during the shutdown. But a letter sent to employees Tuesday from CEO Matt Maddox shows that coverage has been expanded to include all current employees. The letter, obtained by the Review-Journal, was addressed to employees at Wynn Las Vegas, Encore Boston Harbor and Wynn Design and Development.

Tipped employees will receive an average tip compliance rate, or “distributed tips/tokes since the beginning of the year,” according to the memo.

“I need you to focus and work on a singular task: stay home and keep your family healthy and safe,” Maddox said in the letter. “In the coming days, our Company will be paying all Wynn and Encore employees to do the work of staying home and eliminating all non-essential external social contact for you and your family. I know it will not be easy to do, which is why we will pay you to do so.”

A limited number of employees and management will remain at the properties to secure and maintain the facilities. Maddox said the company will “ensure that the required social distancing is maintained” while they work.

After Tuesday afternoon, all Wynn properties in North America will be temporarily closed.

The company also operates Encore Boston Harbor. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission voted Saturday to temporarily suspend operations of the property, along with the the two other casinos in the state. A visitor to Encore Boston Harbor tested positive for the virus earlier this month.

“We must all engage in social distancing by staying home to limit the spread of the virus,” Maddox said. “It is our shared responsibility to follow the direction of health and safety professionals to stay home, and limit social contact. We owe it to each other, our families and to our community.”

