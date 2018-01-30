Allegiant Air donates $362,358 to Las Vegas Victims Fund

Allegiant Air on Tuesday donated $362,358 to the Las Vegas Victims Fund to support the victims and families affected by the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Strip.

An Allegiant Air flight departs from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Sunday, January 28, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

Allegiant Air on Tuesday donated $362,358 to the Las Vegas Victims Fund to support the victims and families affected by the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Strip.

Employees of the Las Vegas-based discount carrier raised more than $181,000 by donating hours of paid leave time. Those funds were matched dollar-for-dollar by Allegiant’s executive management team.

In the weeks following Oct. 1, Allegiant offered free flights to victims and families of people who were fatally shot or wounded during the shooting. Workers at Allegiant’s maintenance facility also assisted about 30 people who fled the shooting by breaking through a security fence and running across McCarran International Airport’s airfield to seek cover.

“Las Vegas is our home – and from the moment this tragic event unfolded, it was important to our team to pull together to support those affected in any way possible, and stand strong with the community we all love,” Maury Gallagher, Allegiant’s chairman and CEO said in a statement.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.