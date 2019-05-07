Allegiant Air files to trademark ‘Allegiant Stadium’ name

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air said the trademark request is not tied to the $1.8 billion Raiders’ Las Vegas stadium to be completed in 2020.

With the multimillion-dollar question of whose name will be featured atop the Raiders’ Las Vegas stadium still in the air, Allegiant Air has filed for an interesting trademark.

The Las Vegas-based airline submitted a trademark filing for “Allegiant Stadium” on March 29, according to U.S. Patent and Trademark Office records.

Despite the coincidental timing, Allegiant said it’s not tied to the under-construction $1.8 billion, 65,000-capacity domed Las Vegas stadium slated to be complete on July 31, 2020.

“Allegiant filed an application with the U.S. Patent Office earlier this year,” the company said in a statement. “The purpose was to protect the trademark of Allegiant Stadium for any future uses, should we need it.”

Although Allegiant said the stadium trademark is not tied to the Las Vegas stadium, it did confirm it has had talks with the Raiders about sponsorship opportunities.

“While we had conversations with the Raiders about a variety of sponsorship opportunities, the trademark application is unrelated to those discussions,” the statement said. “It’s an extra layer of protection for our brand, as we are constantly exploring sponsorship opportunities in the communities where we do business.”

Raiders president Marc Badain confirmed that Allegiant and the NFL organization had conversations regarding sponsorship opportunities tied to the stadium, but said the naming rights process is ongoing.

Allegiant is no stranger to professional sports sponsorship deals as the low-cost carrier has ties to two local sports entities.

Allegiant’s logo is featured on the ice at T-Mobile Arena, the home of the NHL’s Golden Knights as the airline has a multiyear partnership with the team designating Allegiant as the “Official Domestic Airline Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights.”

In July, Allegiant was announced as the “official airline of Minor League Baseball,” which includes the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland A’s.

