Allegiant Air launching nonstops to Ogden, Utah, and Omaha, Nebraska

Allegiant Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at McCarran International Airport on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Allegiant Air will launch nonstop flights from Las Vegas to Ogden, Utah, and Omaha, Nebraska, beginning Nov. 17, with introductory fares starting at less than $50, airline officials are expected to announce Tuesday.

Through Thursday, fares for one-way trips will start at $45 for flights to Ogden-Hinckley Airport, while fares will start at $49 on flights to Omaha’s Eppley Airfield, Allegiant officials said. Both offers are available for flights scheduled through Feb. 13.

The new, year-round routes are projected to bring more than 33,000 additional visitors to Las Vegas annually, officials with the Las Vegas-based budget carrier said.

“These new routes show that travelers have continued to embrace Allegiant’s unique brand of ultra-low-cost fares and nonstop service to Las Vegas,” Lukas Johnson, an Allegiant senior vice president, said in a statement. “We are so grateful to our loyal customers and Las Vegas partners for helping us grow here, and we are excited to offer nonstop flights to our hometown at a fare that everyone can afford.”

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.