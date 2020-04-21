76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Business

Allegiant Air to get almost $172M in federal stimulus funds

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2020 - 2:02 pm
 
Updated April 21, 2020 - 2:10 pm

With the travel industry devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, Allegiant Air expects to receive more than $170 million in payroll support funds from the federal government.

The Las Vegas-based carrier’s parent, Allegiant Travel Co., announced Tuesday it reached an agreement to receive $171.9 million through the payroll support program established by the CARES Act.

The funding would cover about 76 percent of budgeted payroll and benefit costs through September, Allegiant said, noting it has a 4,500-person workforce.

The funding includes a $21 million loan. As part of the financing package, the airline said in a regulatory filing, it will issue warrants to the U.S. Treasury Department to buy nearly 25,900 shares of company stock for $83.33 apiece, or for about $2.2 million total.

Allegiant also applied for a $276 million loan under the CARES Act, it said in the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

President Donald Trump signed the $2 trillion-plus CARES Act relief measure last month as the pandemic sparked sweeping business closures and stay-at-home orders across the U.S., shutting down much of the economy.

Several other airlines sought payroll support funds amid the turmoil, including Southwest Airlines, by far the busiest carrier at McCarran International Airport.

Dallas-based Southwest announced Monday it will receive more than $3.2 billion through the program, saying the funds support “job protection” for more than 60,000 Southwest employees through September.

Allegiant, a deep-discount airline known for flying from small, underserved cities to warm-weather vacation spots, usually without competition on its routes, has been hit hard by the fallout from the outbreak.

It has seen “unprecedented cancellations,” and last month’s revenue will be around 40 percent to 45 percent lower than it was in March 2019, the company previously announced.

It has also said nearly 700 employees had volunteered for 60-day leave at half pay, its cash burn is an estimated $2 million to $2.5 million per day, and it expects flying capacity for April and May to drop 80 percent to 90 percent from the same period last year.

Moreover, it suspended construction of its $470 million Florida resort project, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor; suspended stock buybacks and dividends; and announced a 50 percent salary cut for corporate officers.

Overall, the coronavirus’ impact on the travel industry is nine times worse than the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, according to the U.S. Travel Association.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
South Point furloughing most employees indefinitely
South Point furloughing most employees indefinitely
2
Las Vegas woman says she was drugged, assaulted by couple
Las Vegas woman says she was drugged, assaulted by couple
3
Reopened Wynn Resorts will have thermal cameras, masks, CEO says
Reopened Wynn Resorts will have thermal cameras, masks, CEO says
4
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County, Nevada holds steady
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County, Nevada holds steady
5
Albertsons store employee diagnosed with COVID-19
Albertsons store employee diagnosed with COVID-19
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
South Point furloughing most employees - VIDEO
South Point announced on April 20 that it is furloughing most of its employees “for an indefinite period,” starting May 3. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Oil prices plummet to minus $37 a barrel - VIDEO
U.S. crude prices reached their lowest level on record, with West Texas Intermediate crude dropping to minus $37.63 a barrel on April 20. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reopened Wynn Resorts will have thermal cameras and masks
Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s CEO hopes to see the Strip “slowly begin” to reopen in the next month, according to an updated health and sanitation plan published Sunday morning. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews finish Allegiant Stadium roof panel installation in just over a month
The final panels made of ETFE — ethylene tetrafluoroethylene, a fluorine-based plastic — were installed on the 65,000-seat stadium on Tuesday, marking the latest major milestone for the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football.
What is esports?
Esports is competitive video gaming. Esports betting already is one of the fastest-growing segments for European online bookmakers. A growing number of Nevada sportsbooks are also accepting bets on esports events.
US homebuilder confidence plunges amid coronavirus pandemic
The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo housing market index dropped 58 percent from March to a score of 30 this month, the largest monthly change in the history of the index.
Phone lines added to help unemployment
RJ business reporter Bailey Schulz talk about The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation took additional steps adding a new phone line with about 100 workers and reiterating a new online filing system.
When is my $600 unemployment check coming? - VIDEO
The RJ's Subrina Hudson talks about when Nevadans will receive their unemployment checks, if they will receive back pay and who qualifies for the aid. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
US weekly jobless claims jump by 6.6 million - VIDEO
Jobless claims reached more than 16 million Americans on April 9. This equates to 10 percent of the workforce who have lost their jobs in the last three weeks. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant burning over $2M per day, many workers on leave with half pay - VIDEO
Allegiant Air’s parent is burning through at least $2 million in cash per day and hundreds of workers are taking two-month leave at half pay as the carrier grapples with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Small business owners talk about shutdown impact
Small business owners talk about shutdown impact. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Top stories Friday April 3, 2020
Rj Business reporters Bailey Schulz, Subrina Hudson and Eli Segall talk about the top trending stories at the Review-Journal
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Amazon blocks sale of N95 masks to public - VIDEO
Amazon established a new section of its website where U.S.-accredited hospitals or state or federal agencies can apply for supplies. N95 masks, surgical masks, facial shields, surgical gowns, surgical gloves and large-volume sanitizers are among the restricted items. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cars line up for over 4 miles for food
Cars were lined up along Sahara Avenue from Palace Station to South Rainbow Boulevard for food distribution sponsored by Three Square and Central Church in Henderson.
US weekly jobless claims jump to 6.6 million - VIDEO
The U.S. Labor Department reported 6.6 million people filed for unemployment insurance in the past week. A reported 10 million people have filed over the past two weeks. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
When will self-employed get unemployment money in Nevada? - VIDEO
President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act into law March 27. It allows states to expand unemployment insurance benefits, including to independent contractors, self-employed and gig workers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Free Business Updates
For more information head to: https://www.reviewjournal.com/vegas-business-updates/
Walmart’s new safety measures at stores: Checking temperatures - VIDEO
In an effort to intensify safety measures in their stores, Walmart and Sam’s Club will check the temperatures of all employees as they arrive for work. (Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Macy’s to furlough majority of 130,000 employees amid coronavirus closures - VIDEO
On March 30, Macy’s Inc. announced their decision to furlough a majority of their employees and instead move to the “absolute minimum workforce needed.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal
An empty Las Vegas Strip from the air - Drone Video
For the first time in forever, the famed Las Vegas Strip is closed for business amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada construction continues as coronavirus spreads
When Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered Nevada businesses closed, he let construction workers stay on the job, deeming homebuilding and other construction “essential” lines of work.
US weekly jobless claims soar to record-breaking 3.28M - VIDEO
The U.S. Department of Labor released the shattering numbers on Thursday. Jobless claims had been as low as 282,000 the previous week. The 3.28 million jobless claims for last week is more than double the 1.5 million new claims that analysts were expecting. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Worker at Allegiant Stadium tests positive for COVID-19
Construction of Allegiant Stadium is unlikely to affected by the coronavirus outbreak that is having an impact on just about every industry across the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Casino companies burning through millions daily
RJ reporter Bailey Schulz talks about how much Las Vegas Casino companies are losing and how the Emergency bill could help if they run out of money or need help recouping what was lost.
Albertsons, Walmart, Amazon increase pay amid coronavirus impact - VIDEO
Grocery stores and other retailers have raised employee pay as they work to meet customer demand during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police tells nonessential businesses to respect the shutdown - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reminds businesses in Clark County that all nonessential businesses are to be shut down as mandated by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, due to the coronavirus crises. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Amazon Prime delays are now as long as a month - VIDEO
As of Sunday, many nonessential items ordered with Prime delivery are showing an April 21 delivery date. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fed announces unprecedented actions to stabilize markets - VIDEO
The Federal Reserve announced several new measures on Monday. Among the announced programs is a further commitment of $300 billion "supporting the flow of credit" for Main Street businesses. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores close on Sunday - VIDEO
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores across the Las Vegas Valley closed at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, the company announced on Twitter. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
A man wearing a mask against the spread of the new coronavirus looks at an electronic stock boa ...
Stocks drop worldwide as oil’s chaotic collapse deepens
By Stan Choe, Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga The Associated Press

Even with all the chaos in the oil markets, some signs of economic activity on the horizon were poking through elsewhere.

Homes under construction in the master-planned community of Cadence in Henderson Thursday, Apri ...
Nevada saw jump in construction jobs amid coronavirus
By / RJ

Nevada construction employment growth led the nation last month with another Southwestern state, even as the coronavirus pandemic started shutting down the economy and hard hats lost jobs around the U.S.

Read More