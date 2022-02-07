Allegiant Air’s longtime CEO stepping aside

The Las Vegas-based carrier announced that President John Redmond will take on the additional role of CEO.

Allegiant Chairman and CEO Maury Gallagher, center, Chief Marketing Officer Scott De Angelo, with Raiders owner Mark Davis, left, and president Marc Badain, during a celebration at the Allegiant headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Allegiant Air and the Raiders introduce the Las Vegas-based airline’s Raiders-themed aircraft at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

(From left) Maury Gallagher speaks while joined by Jeremy Aguero and Gov. Steve Sisolak during a press conference event announcing the NFL Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec.15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dignitaries and team members gather as Allegiant unveils a new Golden Knights-themed plane at McCarran on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Maurice Gallagher speaks at the 14th Annual Aviation Summit in Washington, March 17, 2015. Gallagher, the longtime CEO of budget airline Allegiant, will step down as CEO of the airline's parent company and be replaced by company President John Redmond on June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Allegiant Air’s longtime boss, Maurice “Maury” Gallagher, is stepping aside after growing the carrier from almost nothing into a consistent money-maker with little direct competition in the skies.

Las Vegas-Allegiant Travel Co., the airline’s parent, announced Monday that Gallagher, chairman and CEO, will become executive chairman of the board, and that President John Redmond will take on the additional role of chief executive officer.

The change takes effect June 1.

A former casino executive, Redmond has been president of Allegiant since 2016. He has also been a board member since 2007, except for a one-year hiatus in 2013.

Allegiant, an ultra-low-cost carrier, is known for flying from small, underserved cities to warm-weather vacation spots, usually without competition on its routes.

It booked 17 consecutive profitable years before the pandemic hit, reporting a loss of $184.1 million in 2020, but it returned to the black last year with $151.9 million in profit.

Monday’s news release noted that Allegiant had only one airplane and was just emerging from bankruptcy when Gallagher took control of the carrier in 2001.

It now boasts more than 110 aircraft and operates 600-plus routes across the U.S.

Last month, Allegiant announced it was buying dozens of new Boeing jets as it expands beyond its all-Airbus fleet and history of purchasing used planes.

The deal calls for Allegiant to acquire 50 new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with options to purchase 50 more, and for deliveries to start next year.

When the sale was announced, Allegiant said the new planes would burn about 20 percent less fuel than its older Airbus A320s and offer increased seating capacity.

Gallagher also had a history of side ventures, including a roadside Las Vegas wedding chapel and businesses that inked millions of dollars in deals with his airline, including a race-car team and a television game show filmed on Allegiant flights.

Under this leadership, Allegiant also ventured outside aviation with Allegiant-branded arcades, golf course software, and, most notably, real estate development.

Allegiant broke ground in 2019 on a riverfront resort in Florida called Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor.

The project — slated to feature 500-plus hotel rooms, more than 180 extended-stay suites, 55,000 square feet of conference space, and 19 restaurants and bars — is expected to open in early 2023.

