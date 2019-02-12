Allegiant announces new Las Vegas-Los Angeles service

Allegiant will start flying between Las Vegas and Los Angeles starting June 5. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Beginning in June, travelers between Las Vegas and Los Angeles will have another option.

Allegiant will offer twice-weekly flights between McCarran International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport starting June 5, the company announced Tuesday.

The airline is offering fares on the new route as low as $39 each way, according to a news release. Flights days and times can be found at the airline’s website.

“We welcome Allegiant’s new summer flights from Los Angeles,” said Chris Jones, chief marketing officer for McCarran. “With this seasonal service, Allegiant will provide more opportunity for travelers to select a time and price that suits them best when they fly to Las Vegas.”

With the addition of the Los Angeles route, Allegiant will now serve 54 cities to McCarran.