Allegiant books 17th consecutive profitable year in 2019

An Allegiant Air airplane taxis at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Allegiant Air’s parent company booked its 17th consecutive profitable year in 2019 as revenue growth outpaced expenses.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co. on Wednesday said it earned $232.1 million in net income last year, up 43.4 percent from 2018.

It booked $1.84 billion in operating revenue last year, up 10.4 percent from the prior year, and about $1.48 billion in operating expenses, up 3.7 percent.

The deep-discount carrier flies from small, underserved cities to warm-weather vacation spots, usually without competition on its routes. Its fleet used to be dominated by older, hand-me-down McDonnell Douglas MD-80s, but it now only flies Airbus jets that are younger and often have more seats than the former aircraft.

Allegiant expanded into some unusual side ventures for an airline in the past several years. It owns a golf-course-management software business; is developing a 22-acre riverfront resort in Florida; and owns two arcades — one in Utah and another in Michigan — that feature laser tag, bumper cars and escape rooms.

Meanwhile, it also signed a deal, announced in August, to have the Raiders football stadium being built in Las Vegas named after the carrier. Terms for Allegiant Stadium’s naming rights were not disclosed.

Allegiant on Wednesday unveiled another marketing move in pro football, saying it is now the “official airline” of the Indianapolis Colts.

It has sponsored the team since 2015, but under the new agreement, the upper terrace level of the Colts’ home field, Lucas Oil Stadium, will be named Allegiant Terrace Level and offer gameday activities and contests.

Allegiant said it would also will give Indiana residents “the chance to compete to be permanently featured on one of 133 banners on the terrace level, immortalizing their Colts fandom for the world to see.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.