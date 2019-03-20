Allegiant breaks ground on 700-room resort on Florida’s West Coast

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co. entered a new era for the company Tuesday, March 19, 2019, breaking ground on a resort in Punta Gorda, Florida, with nearly 700 rooms and suites. (Allegiant Travel Co.)

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co. entered a new era for the company Tuesday, March 19, 2019, breaking ground on a resort in Punta Gorda, Florida, with nearly 700 rooms and suites. (Allegiant Travel Co.)

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co. entered a new era for the company Tuesday, March 19, 2019, breaking ground on a resort in Punta Gorda, Florida, with nearly 700 rooms and suites. (Allegiant Travel Co.)

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co. entered a new era for the company Tuesday, March 19, 2019, breaking ground on a resort in Punta Gorda, Florida, with nearly 700 rooms and suites. (Allegiant Travel Co.)

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co. entered a new era for the company Tuesday, breaking ground on a resort in Punta Gorda, Florida, with nearly 700 rooms and suites.

Allegiant, known primarily as the company that operates discount air carrier Allegiant Air, said the company’s Sunseeker Resorts Charlotte Harbor is the first resort project for the company and is expected to be open in 18 to 24 months.

When completed, it will be the largest resort in Charlotte County. Allegiant is the only commercial air carrier at nearby Punta Gorda Airport, serving more than 1.5 million passengers in 2018.

In remarks during the groundbreaking ceremony, Allegiant President John Redmond described the resort as a catalyst in Allegiant’s evolution as a travel company.

“Sunseeker Resorts Charlotte Harbor will be nothing short of extraordinary – an incredible integrated resort experience that builds on the natural beauty of the area and brings tremendous value to guests and local residents,” Redmond said. “And it marks the launch of an unprecedented pairing — a world class hospitality brand with an airline at its heart – which will bring synergies to our customers and spark innovation in truly transformative ways.”

Earlier this week, Allegiant finalized a $175 million construction loan from San Francisco-based TPG Sixth Street Partners to bankroll the first phase of the $470 million Sunseeker project. The loan includes additional capacity for other potential projects.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.