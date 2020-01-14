Allegiant details largest expansion in its history

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Airlines announced the largest expansion in company history early Tuesday, adding service to three new cities and 44 nonstop routes.

Allegiant Airlines aircraft sit on the tarmac at McCarran International Airport in October 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Airlines announced the largest expansion in company history early Tuesday, adding service to three new cities and 44 new nonstop routes.

“There is a lot of leisure demand for cities that are regional destinations, and this route expansion will address some of that need,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s vice president of planning and revenue. “Also, this growth is about Allegiant being true to our mission as a company. We’re increasing the number of low-cost, affordable travel options for people who may otherwise be priced out of air travel.”

The new destinations include Boston, Chicago Midway and Houston.

All will come with introductory fares as low as $33 on select flights when service begins.

Much of the added service includes Midwest and East Coast airports, including Chicago Midway, Nashville, Boston, Austin, Texas and others.

Most of the added routes are for seasonal, not year-round service.

No added McCarran service

No additional service to or from McCarran International Airport has been announced.

The new nonstop routes will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

$33 fares limited

The introductory one-way fares include limited seats and dates. The $33 fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Jan. 16, 2020, for travel by Aug. 15, 2020, through Nov. 16, 2020, depending on route.

Prices includes taxes, carrier charges and government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.

Last October, Allegiant Chairman and CEO Maurice “Maury” Gallagher told analysts that the “dramatic improvement” in earnings stemmed from the one-time expenses of the transition period of 2017 and 2018 being “behind us,” and from the change to the all-Airbus fleet.

The airline scrapped its aging and gas-guzzling MD-80 aircraft in 2017 and 2018, converting to an all-Airbus fleet.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.