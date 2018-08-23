Allegiant launching flights from St. George, Utah, to Phoenix

Allegiant Air will offer flights for the first time from St. George Regional Airport in southwest Utah, officials with the Las Vegas-based budget carrier announced this week.
Allegiant is scheduled to launch seasonal service between St. George and Phoenix/Mesa Gateway Airport starting Nov. 9, with tickets starting at $49 one way. The direct flights will be offered twice a week aboard Airbus A319 and 320 jetliners.
The move is part of a larger strategy by Allegiant to launch flights for the first time from airports in Tucson, Arizona, in November and from Albany, New York, in December.
Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.