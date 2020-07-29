Allegiant loses $93M in ‘most turbulent’ period in industry history

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co., which booked 17 straight profitable years before the pandemic hit, on Wednesday said it lost $93.1 million in the second quarter.

An Allegiant Air airplane taxis at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Allegiant Air’s parent company lost more than $90 million in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic devastated the U.S. travel industry.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co., which booked 17 straight profitable years before the pandemic hit, on Wednesday said it lost $93.1 million in the three months ended June 30, compared with a $70.5 million profit in the same period last year.

“The second quarter proved to be the most turbulent quarter in the history of the industry,” Chairman and CEO Maurice “Maury” Gallagher said in a news release.

Allegiant, a deep-discount carrier, is known for flying from small, underserved cities to warm-weather vacation spots, usually without competition on its routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.