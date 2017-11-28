Allegiant selects design, construction teams for Florida hotel-condos

Allegiant officials on Tuesday announced the design and construction teams for a hotel and condominium complex spanning 22 acres of beachfront property in western Florida.

Allegiant Airlines announced plans Tuesday to build a beachfront resort with a hotel, nine condominium towers and a marina in in Port Charlotte, Florida. (Allegiant Travel Co.)

Allegiant Airlines announced plans Tuesday to build a beachfront resort with a hotel, nine condominium towers and a marina in in Port Charlotte, Florida. (Allegiant Travel Co.)

Allegiant Airlines announced plans Tuesday to build a beachfront resort with a hotel, nine condominium towers and a marina in in Port Charlotte, Florida. (Allegiant Travel Co.)

As Allegiant makes its first foray into the resort business, company officials on Tuesday announced the design and construction teams for a hotel and condominium complex spanning 22 acres of beachfront property in western Florida.

Steelman Partners, headed by Las Vegas architect Paul Steelman, was selected to work with L2 Studios Inc. to design Allegiant’s Sunseeker Resort, set to start construction by mid-2018 in Port Charlotte, a small town near the Gulf of Mexico.

Steelman developed the initial concepts for the Sunseeker Resort, along with the JW Marriott Las Vegas in Summerlin and the new Resorts World hotel complex under construction on the Strip. L2 Studios has worked on several projects in its home state of Florida.

The project will be built by Manhattan Construction Group, which oversaw construction of the Bush Presidential Library Complex and AT&T Stadium, where the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys play.

Florida Premier Contractors will also work on the project, having previously worked on several commercial and industrial projects in Florida.

“We are incredibly excited to have such a wealth of talent and creativity behind this special project,” said John Redmond, a former Las Vegas hotel executive who has spent the past year serving as Allegiant’s president.

The hotel-condo complex, estimated at $600 million, is set to open by early 2020 less than six miles from Punta Gorda Airport, where Las Vegas-based Allegiant is the sole air carrier. More than half of the discount carrier’s planes and passengers fly to Florida as a destination.

Preliminary prices range from $650,000 for a 880-square-foot condo with one bedroom to $1.1 million for a three-bedroom unit spanning 1,520 square feet. Hotel room rates are not yet determined.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.