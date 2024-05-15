Allegiant Stadium hosting 2-day event to hire game day and event staff

A “Staff Draft” planned next week for Allegiant Stadium aims to hire 1,500 people to work games and events at the $2 billion facility.

The two-day recruitment event, taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 22 and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 23, will feature onsite interviews for part-time positions in a variety of departments including retail, food service, security, ticketing, guest service, custodial and parking.

“We’re looking for people who want to be part of our team to work the Las Vegas Raiders game day positions and our live events and other events that we have,” said Neumiia Duncan-Reed, vice president of human resources and community affairs at Allegiant Stadium.

Outside of Raiders games, the stadium is also home to UNLV football, major concerts, one-off soccer and college football match ups. It has hosted the Super Bowl and NFL Pro Bowl and dozens of private events annually.

Similar hiring initiatives have become an annual event held by stadium staff and its partners.

A large part of the current staffers at the stadium have been hired through previous employment drives like the one planned for next week, Duncan-Reed said. Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders saw a 70 percent employee retention rate in 2023, according to stadium officials.

“Our staff are really excited about being a part of the stadium and the Las Vegas Raiders and being part of that team,” Duncan-Reed said. “I think the camaraderie and the unity of being a part of the stadium … is a huge reason for retention.”

There were 3,950 people employed at Allegiant Stadium as of March 31, with 1,915 open positions, according to a report submitted by the Raiders to Las Vegas Stadium Authority. That is up from the 3,593 employees reported on the same date last year.

Those attending the hiring event are asked to bring a photo I.D. and to be ready for onsite interviews on Allegiant Stadium’s field following the completion of the application process.

“Bring their excitement, their curiosity of how they can fit into the team,” Duncan-Reed said. “I strongly encourage they bring a resume. … They should come in having an idea of what they want to do to align employees with a position that they want. But also be open minded to something that may surprise them, that may pique their curiosity.”

