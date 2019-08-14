Allegiant to launch new nonstop Colorado flights in the fall

Special $49 one-way fares are being offered to kick off Allegiant’s new seasonal nonstop route to Fort Collins, Colorado.

Allegiant Air announced Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, nonstop flight service between Las Vegas and Fort Collins, Colorado, will begin on Nov. 21. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fresh on the heels of its deal to place its name on the Raiders’ future $1.9 billion stadium, Allegiant Air is adding another nonstop destination serving Las Vegas.

The ultra-low fare Las Vegas-based airline announced Tuesday that nonstop flight service between Las Vegas and Fort Collins, Colorado, will begin on Nov. 21.

The seasonal route will operate four times weekly and special $49 one-way fares are being offered to kick off the service.

“We’re really excited to grow yet again in our hometown by adding this service from Fort Collins,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s vice president of planning and revenue in a statement. “This service begins just in time for a winter getaway, and we know local travelers in northern Colorado will love our convenient, affordable service to the Entertainment Capital of the World.”

The new service brings the number of cities Allegiant serves from McCarran International Airport to 56.

“As Las Vegas continues to evolve, conveniently and affordably connecting travelers to our destination is a top priority,” said Chris Meyer, vice president of Global Sales for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority in a statement. “There’s always something new on the horizon, from exciting venues like the under-construction Allegiant Stadium to new resorts and meeting space, and we’re thrilled about the opportunity to continually reach more travelers across the country.”

Allegiant offers Las Vegas-bound travelers low base fares and savings on rental cars and hotels, allowing travelers to book their entire vacation with the airline at a reduced cost.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.