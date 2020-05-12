Allegiant Travel posts first loss after 17 profitable years

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co. on Tuesday said it lost $33 million in the three months ending March 31, compared to a $57.1 million profit the same period last year.

An Allegiant Air airplane taxis at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

After 17 straight profitable years, Allegiant Air’s parent company lost money last quarter as the coronavirus pandemic devastated the travel industry.

“The events that have unfolded over the last eight weeks are truly unprecedented,” Chairman and CEO Maurice “Maury” Gallagher said in a news release.

The deep-discount carrier, known for flying from small, underserved cities to warm-weather vacation spots, usually without competition on its routes, said last month it expected to receive almost $172 million in payroll support funds through the CARES Act.

The funding would cover about 76 percent of budgeted payroll and benefit costs through September.

Allegiant previously said it had seen “unprecedented cancellations,” and nearly 700 employees had volunteered for 60-day leave at half pay.

It also said its daily cash burn was an estimated $2 million to $2.5 million, and it expected flying capacity for April and May to drop 80 percent to 90 percent from the same period last year.

