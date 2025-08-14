83°F
Allegiant will now fly to East Coast casino town

An Allegiant Air airplane taxis at what's now Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Gamblers play slot machines at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

Las Vegas’ hometown airline will now fly to the biggest casino town on the East Coast.

Allegiant Air’s parent company announced Wednesday that it will fly routes to Atlantic City, New Jersey, and is offering one-way fares as low as $39 for the flights.

It will jet passengers between Atlantic City and four areas of Florida. Service to and from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport starts Dec. 4, followed by St. Pete-Clearwater, Orlando Sanford and Punta Gorda airports beginning Presidents’ Day weekend.

The airline confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that this is the first time it will serve Atlantic City International Airport.

An ultra-low-cost carrier, Allegiant is known for flying from small, underserved cities to warm-weather vacation spots, often without competition on its routes.

The airline’s corporate headquarters are in the suburbs of Las Vegas, a place that famously offers an all-but endless number of gambling venues, from resorts and taverns to convenience stores and supermarkets.

Clark County overall generated about $6.8 billion in gambling revenue this year through June, with the vast majority of that, around $4.3 billion, coming from the casino-packed Las Vegas Strip, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

New Jersey, meanwhile, generated $3.3 billion in gambling revenue during the first half of the year from, collectively, Atlantic City’s nine brick-and-mortar casinos, online casinos, and sportsbooks, according to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Review-Journal staff writer David Danzis contributed to this report.

