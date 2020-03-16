Amazon customers face delivery delays

Those looking to avoid the crowds and order online may be in for some bad news.

A forklift driver navigates through Amazon's North Las Vegas fulfillment center on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. (Richard Brian / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

People looking to stock up on food, water and other supplies have caused several stores to impose limits and a change in operating hours.

Amazon announced that it was sold out of some popular brand name items, and that some estimated delivery times on other products are longer than normal.

The company also said it is working to ensure no one artificially raises the prices on “basic need” items.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

