Amazon hiking price of annual Prime membership by 20%

Amazon Prime Now bags are ready for delivery at the Amazon warehouse in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK — Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership fee by 20 percent starting next month.

The company said Thursday that Prime members in the U.S. will now pay $119 a year, up from $99, starting May 11 for new members. The new price will apply to renewals of existing members starting on June 16.

The last time it raised the annual fee was four years ago. Earlier this year, it increased the monthly rate to $12.99 a month from $10.99.

The online retailer recently disclosed for the first time that it has more than 100 million Prime members worldwide.

In related news, the Seattle company has started offering delivery in 37 cities to Prime members who own newer General Motors or Volvo vehicles.

The company will expand the number of locations as well as eligible vehicle makes and models going forward.