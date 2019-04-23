Amazon hiring more than 1,300 for North Las Vegas facility

Amazon is hiring more than 1,300 full-time positions for its North Las Vegas fulfillment center.
The company said Tuesday Amazon employees will pick, pack and ship small items to customers like books, electronics or consumer goods.
The 55,000 square-foot facility is near Ann Road and Sloan Lane.
Amazon has six facilities that support customer fulfillment in Nevada. Three of them are in North Las Vegas.
Amazon pays a $15 minimum wage and flexible part-time opportunities are also available, the company said.
Candidates can apply online at http://amazon.com/vegasjobs.