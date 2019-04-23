Amazon hiring more than 1,300 for North Las Vegas facility

A forklift driver navigates through Amazon's North Las Vegas fulfillment center on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Eloy Zamudio loads customer orders onto a semitrailer at Amazon's North Las Vegas fulfillment center on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph`

A worker navigates the aisles while preparing customer orders at Amazon's North Las Vegas fulfillment center on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Sandee Moore packs customer orders moving on a conveyor belt at Amazon's North Las Vegas fulfillment center on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Amazon is hiring more than 1,300 full-time positions for its North Las Vegas fulfillment center.

The company said Tuesday Amazon employees will pick, pack and ship small items to customers like books, electronics or consumer goods.

The 55,000 square-foot facility is near Ann Road and Sloan Lane.

Amazon has six facilities that support customer fulfillment in Nevada. Three of them are in North Las Vegas.

Amazon pays a $15 minimum wage and flexible part-time opportunities are also available, the company said.

Candidates can apply online at http://amazon.com/vegasjobs.