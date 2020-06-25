Amazon hiring more than 1K for Henderson facility

The 600,000-square-foot cross-dock facility is set to receive large orders of inventory and redistribute products to fulfillment centers across Amazon’s operations network.

An industrial building, slated to be a future Amazon distribution facility, is under construction in Henderson near the M Resort on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Amazon is hiring more than 1,000 full-time positions for its facility in Henderson, set to open this year.

The 600,000-square-foot cross-dock facility, located at 12300 Bermuda Road, is set to receive large orders of inventory and redistribute products to fulfillment centers across Amazon’s operations network, according to a Thursday news release.

The facility follows Amazon’s updated health and safety protocols, including social distancing guidelines. At least four employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at Amazon’s three Las Vegas-area warehouses.

The company plans to invest more than $800 million in the first half of this year on safety measures such as temperature checks, masks, enhanced cleaning, gloves, sanitation stations and on-site testing, the release said.

The jobs start at $15 per hour and include benefits such as full medical, vision, dental insurance, a 401(k) with a 50 percent match starting on day one and up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave.

Employees also have access to continuing education opportunities though the company’s upskilling programs, including Career Choice. The program prepays up to 95 percent of tuition for courses for in-demand fields such as nursing, IT programming and radiology. The company has pledged to invest more than $700 million to provide upskill training for 100,000 U.S. employees.

“Programs will help Amazonians from all backgrounds access training to move into highly skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers and transportation network, or pursue career paths outside of Amazon,” the statement reads.

Applicants must be at least 18 with a high school diploma or the equivalent and can apply online at www.amazon.com/vegasjobs.

