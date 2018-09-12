Amazon now offering Whole Foods grocery delivery in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is one of 10 new cities where online retail giant Amazon will deliver groceries to certain members.

Whole Foods Market store in Sacramento, Calif. (Whole Foods Market)

365 Everyday Value diced tomatoes (Georg Beyer/Whole Foods Market)

A shopper at Whole Foods Market (Whole Foods Market)

Las Vegas is one of 10 new cities where online retail giant Amazon will deliver groceries to certain members.

Thousands of produce, meat, seafood and other Whole Foods items are available to members of Amazon Prime through the company’s Prime Now app and website, according to a statement Wednesday.

Amazon bought the grocery chain, which has four locations in the Las Vegas Valley, last year.

Alcohol delivery isn’t available yet to Las Vegas area customers.

However, local customers can ask Amazon virtual assistant Alexa to order items. Customers can ask Alexa to check out the items. They then pay for the items through the Prime Now app.

The service, launched earlier this year, is available in 38 cities. Delivery is available 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at 702-383-4602 or wmillward@reviewjournal.com. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.