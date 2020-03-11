Amazon offers unlimited unpaid time off amid coronavirus scare

Amazon is adjusting workplace rules amid the coronavirus outbreak, offering unlimited unpaid time off this month and requiring employees use disinfectant wipes to clean work stations and vehicles at the beginning and end of every shift.

A forklift driver navigates through Amazon's North Las Vegas fulfillment center on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. (Richard Brian / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

“Our top priority is protecting people’s health and we are actively supporting employees and contractors on an individual, case-by-case basis,” according to a statement from an Amazon spokesperson. “We will continue evaluating next steps should we see a much broader impact.”

Sick employees are now required to stay home and seek medical attention. Others are asked to defer non-essential travel, and move toward video-based discussions for candidate interviews.

Employees who are required to physically show up to work have access to all of their usual paid and unpaid time-off benefits, according to the company. Full-time employees get at least four weeks of time-off options each year.

