The exterior of the Fashion Show Mall at 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Online retail giant Amazon will open a kiosk Saturday on the Las Vegas Strip.

The kiosk, housed at the Fashion Show mall, will allow customers to try Amazon devices and services like virtual assistant Alexa.

The kiosk is one of more than 76 in the country. A spokeswoman declined to say how long the kiosk will stay in Fashion Show.

36.127339, -115.171292