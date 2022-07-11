Amazon Prime members offered free year of Grubhub+

Amazon and Grubhub announced a promotion that offers Prime members one year of Grubhub+ valued at $9.99 per month at no added cost to their Prime membership.

Amazon and Grubhub recently announced a promotion for Prime members to receive one year of Grubhub+ valued at $9.99 per month at no added cost to their membership.

This offer includes unlimited deliveries with $0 food delivery fees on orders of more than $12, as well as exclusive perks and rewards like free food and order discounts, Amazon said in the release.

“With the new Grubhub and Amazon offering, Prime members now can enjoy free delivery from hundreds of thousands of restaurants across the country, when they sign up for a year of free Grubhub+,” Ariella Kurshan, Grubhub’s senior vice president of growth, said in a release. “I’m thrilled that new Grubhub diners from Amazon can get even more delivered to their door with their Prime membership.”

The membership auto-renews at $9.99 per month after the initial 12-month free period and continues until canceled.

And this reminder: Amazon Prime Days are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

