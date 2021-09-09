Amazon to expand educational benefits for workers in Nevada and US

Amazon announced Thursday it would invest $1.2 billion by 2025 into expanding a program that gives education and skills training benefits to thousands of its U.S. employees.

The Amazon Fulfillment Center, 6001 E. Tropical Parkway, in North Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thousands of Amazon employees in Nevada will be able to have their college tuition fully covered by the retail giant.

Amazon announced Thursday it would invest $1.2 billion by 2025 into expanding its Career Choice program that gives education and skills training benefits for its more than 750,000 operations employees in the U.S., including more than 21,000 workers in Nevada.

Starting in January, Amazon employees who have been at the company for at least 90 days will be able to have their full college tuition paid for at education partners across the country as well high school diplomas, GEDs, and English as a Second Language certifications. It will also cover the tuition and fees in advance rather than offer reimbursement after coursework completion.

Amazon is also launching new training programs for employees to learn skills around data center maintenance and technology, IT and user experience and research design.

