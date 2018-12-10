Amazon to fill 1,000 jobs at new North Las Vegas center

Amazon is slated to hire 1,000 people for its new North Las Vegas fulfillment center.

The Amazon fulfillment facility under construction near 5835 E. Ann Road in Las Vegas. (Courtesy)

But the company won’t start the hiring process immediately as Amazon anticipates an opening by the fourth quarter of 2019.

The 855,000-square-foot facility will ship smaller customer items, such as books, electronics and toys.

Amazon has six facilities that support customer fulfillment in Nevada. Three of them are in North Las Vegas.

