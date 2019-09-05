Amazon’s Treasure Truck heading to Las Vegas this weekend

Amazon’s mobile pop-up shop called the Treasure Truck is making its official debut in Las Vegas this weekend.

A truck full of Amazon treasures will be driving through Las Vegas this weekend.

Amazon’s mobile pop-up shop called the Treasure Truck is making its official debut in the city after the online retailer announced last month it would be expanding the mobile shopping service to Las Vegas, according to a news release.

Each day, the truck is stocked with one discounted item that can be anything from tech gadgets to home goods. Customers “can expect offers on exclusive items, trending tech and the latest gear, seasonally relevant products, amazing deals on limited-quantity items from thousands of top brands and more,” the release said.

To find out the first Treasure Truck item being offered in Las Vegas, those interested can sign up by texting “truck” to 24193.

