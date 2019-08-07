Amazon’s Treasure Truck to roll into Las Vegas next month

The retail giant announced Wednesday it would expand its experiential shopping service to Las Vegas as well as to Charlotte, North Carolina, Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio.

An office worker plays a carnival game for a free sample at an Amazon Treasure Truck at The Park DTLA office complex in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

In this May 24, 2018, photo Amazon worker Khayyam Kain begins to open an Amazon Treasure Truck at a parking lot in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

In this May 24, 2018, photo customers line-up to pick-up their deal of the day purchase at an Amazon Treasure Truck at a parking lot in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Amazon’s mobile pop-up shop, dubbed the Treasure Truck, will be rolling into Las Vegas for the first time next month.

The retail giant announced Wednesday it would expand its experiential shopping service to Las Vegas as well as to Charlotte, North Carolina, Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio.

The Treasure Truck is stocked with one discounted item and each day features a new offering. Sale items have included everything from a Pinkfong Baby Shark plush toy to a Shark robot vacuum.

Amazon’s Director of Treasure Truck Margot Johnson said in a statement that customers have enjoyed the “surprise of what new hand-picked, must-have item is on the truck.”

Shoppers using Amazon’s Mobile Shopping app can receive text notifications of Treasure Truck deals. Items must be purchased via the app then customers are able to pick up their merchandise from the truck or kiosks located in select Amazon Books, Amazon Go and Whole Foods Market stores.

Since the program’s launch more than two years ago, Amazon has grown its fleet to more than 100 trucks, vans and kiosks across more than 25 U.S. cities.

The truck is on the road about five days a week and will often host events such as outdoor movie nights and carnivals, according to Amazon.

