American Airlines just made its basic economy fares even more basic

American Eagle and American Airlines planes sit at gates at LaGuardia Airport (LGA), in the Queens borough of New York, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)

If you’ve ever booked a basic economy ticket on American Airlines to save some cash—and figured you’d at least earn a few miles along the way—this is one change you’ll want to know about.

As of December 17, American Airlines has quietly made its cheapest fares a lot less rewarding. Going forward, basic economy tickets will no longer earn any AAdvantage miles or Loyalty Points at all. That applies to all new bookings made from that date onward.

Basically, you’ll still get where you’re going, but you won’t earn anything toward free flights or elite status for the trip.

Until now, American’s basic economy fares were surprisingly forgiving compared with other airlines. Even on those no-frills tickets, AAdvantage members earned reduced credit—about two miles and Loyalty Points per dollar spent. That’s now been cut to zero.

American says the move is part of regularly reviewing its fare products to stay competitive. And to be fair, basic economy passengers still get a free personal item, a carry-on bag, snacks, drinks and in-flight entertainment. But for travelers who were willing to accept fewer perks in exchange for lower prices and some loyalty credit, this changes the math.

So who does this affect most? Anyone who flies American semi-regularly but doesn’t always splurge on Main Cabin fares. If you were booking basic economy as a budget-friendly way to slowly rack up points or inch closer to status, that strategy no longer works.

It also brings American more in line with its competitors. Delta already blocks mileage and status earning on its cheapest tickets, while United allows some earning—but not full credit—on basic fares.

The reaction from frequent American flyers was swift and frustrated, especially among travelers who relied on basic economy for work or short hops. “My company requires basic economy to expense. I’m in trouble,” one commenter wrote, while another called the move “really lame,” adding, “I get not paying for upgraded seating, but geez.”

Several flyers pointed out that they booked basic specifically because elite benefits helped offset the restrictions, saying the change “sucks” and noting that “the only reason I remain loyal to AA is the relative ease I maintain status.”

Others questioned the broader strategy, arguing that “people pick AA over Delta because of their reward program and cheap tickets. Now it’s just cheaper tickets,” while one longtime traveler summed it up bluntly: “These are not frequent flyer programs anymore. They are how much money can you put through us programs.”

The bigger question is whether this pushes more travelers to pay extra for Main Cabin tickets. Sometimes the price gap is small enough that earning miles (and having more flexibility) makes the upgrade worthwhile. Other times, the cheapest seat may still win—especially if you’re flying once a year and just want the lowest price.

Bottom line: basic economy on American just became truly “basic.” If earning miles or working toward status matters to you—even a little—it’s worth double-checking fare types before you click “book.”

