Business

Angel Trees are the newest trend, here’s a list of participating stores

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
December 1, 2025 - 11:27 am
December 1, 2025 - 11:27 am
 

This holiday season, giving back is the trendiest thing a person can do with the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

For more than 40 years, the Salvation Army has partnered with Walmart to set up Angel Trees in stores. But this year, Angel Trees have become the newest TikTok trend.

Angel Trees are a program from Salvation Army to help fulfill Christmas lists for people in need. At participating stores, an Angel Tree, which looks like a Christmas tree, will be at the front, people can adopt an “angel,” buy the items on their list and return them so they can have gifts to open this year.

Creators on TikTok are garnering millions of views and likes on their Angel Tree shopping videos. In the videos, they are filling their carts to the brim with toys, clothing, electronics and more, fulfilling the Christmas list of people who have enrolled in the program.

@serenaneel The bike is my favorite 🥹🚲🎄 #CapCut #angeltree #salvationarmy #walmart ♬ original sound - Serena Neel

Last year, more than 213,000 “angels” were adopted through the program.

Looking to get in on the trend? Here is a list of participating stores:

  • 8060 W. Tropicana Parkway
  • 6464 N. Decatur Blvd.
  • 5545 Simmons St.
  • 1807 W. Craig Road
  • 201 N. Nellis Blvd.
  • 3950 W. Lake Mead Blvd.
  • 6310 W. Charleston Blvd.
  • 6973 Blue Diamond Road
  • 5198 Boulder Highway
  • 540 Marks St.
  • 3075 E. Tropicana Ave.
  • 6005 S. Eastern Ave.
  • 300 E. Lake Mead Parkway
  • 2310 E. Serene Ave.
  • 1401 American Pacific Drive

To shop in-store, visit a participating Walmart, select an “Angel tag” to adopt an “Angel” from the tree display, shop for the items on the list and return the items to the collection bin at the store or the Salvation Army address on the back of the tag.

Ages typically range from newborn to 12 years old, but teenagers and seniors can also be found at participating trees.

Be on the lookout locally, as locations other than Walmart are open to host an Angel Tree.

To participate online, visit the Angel Tree webpage, enter a zip code to find a local Salvation Army unit, add the gifts on from the Walmart registry to your shopping cart, choose delivery and Walmart will ship the items the local unit, or have them shipped directly to a location and drop them off at participating Walmart stores.

People can also donate online and fulfill wishlists with The Salvation Army Southern Nevada webpage.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

