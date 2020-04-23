Another 4.4M added to US unemployment rolls
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Labor Department said 4.4 million more people filed for unemployment benefits last week, after nearly 22 million applied for aid in the previous four weeks. It represents by far the largest streak of U.S. job losses on record.
There were 4,427,000 initial claims for unemployment, down 810,000 from a week ago.
Over the past five weeks, more than 26 million people have filed for unemployment, effectively wiping out all jobs created since the Great Recession in 2008.
Throughout the economy, nonessential businesses have closed, although some governors have begun easing restrictions despite warnings from health authorities that it may be too soon to do so without sparking new coronavirus infections.
For April, some economists say the unemployment rate could reach as high as 20%. That would be the highest jobless rate since the Great Depression, when it reached 25%.
Layoffs have spread throughout the economy, from front-line service industries like restaurants, hotels and retail stores to white collar and professional occupations.