Another Amazon worker tests positive for coronavirus

An Amazon.com package awaits delivery from UPS. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Another worker has tested positive for the coronavirus at an Amazon warehouse near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the company confirmed Tuesday night.

This is at least the second case for the online retailer’s Las Vegas Valley operations. Last month, an employee at a different warehouse in North Las Vegas had tested positive.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

