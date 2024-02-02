52°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Another high speed internet option could be coming to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2024 - 9:56 am
 
Updated February 2, 2024 - 10:09 am
Google Fiber plans to launch its first operations in Nevada in some areas of Las Vegas. (Google ...
Google Fiber plans to launch its first operations in Nevada in some areas of Las Vegas. (Google Fiber)
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Google Fiber could get the green light next week to start building out its infrastructure to provide another internet option for some Las Vegas residents.

Google Fiber is going before the Clark County Commission at its Feb. 6 meeting for approval of a franchise agreement to bring its operations to the unincorporated areas of Clark County. If approved, this agreement would let Google Fiber start the engineering and construction process for its fiber optic network.

Google Fiber first announced it was expanding into Nevada as well as four other states in 2022. At the time the company wouldn’t specify what area of Nevada it would bring its services to but now it seems parts of Las Vegas will be the first to get Google Fiber.

“We’re hopeful that the Clark County Commission will approve our franchise agreement — that will allow us to start the construction process in unincorporated Clark County, Nevada,” a Google Fiber spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We’re looking forward to next week’s vote, and ultimately to bringing fast, reliable internet to the Las Vegas metro area.”

No specific information on what neighborhoods could get Google Fiber’s services were included in public documents on the franchise agreement, or a timeline on when the service could be brought to the public.

Google Fiber’s pricing plans start at 1 gigabit per second speed for $70 a month but can go up in both price and internet speed.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

MOST READ
1
What’s happening at the Fontainebleau?
What’s happening at the Fontainebleau?
2
Top Allegiant Stadium brass to resign after Super Bowl
Top Allegiant Stadium brass to resign after Super Bowl
3
Doritos is first Super Bowl sponsor to wrap a Vegas building. What’s next?
Doritos is first Super Bowl sponsor to wrap a Vegas building. What’s next?
4
$7K-a-month rental homes hit market in south Las Vegas
$7K-a-month rental homes hit market in south Las Vegas
5
Second Aldi in the works for another part of valley
Second Aldi in the works for another part of valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Indoor pickleball chain expanding to Vegas
Indoor pickleball chain expanding to Vegas
Second Aldi in the works for another part of valley
Second Aldi in the works for another part of valley
Why Wynn’s plans for third hotel tower on Strip could be in jeopardy
Why Wynn’s plans for third hotel tower on Strip could be in jeopardy
Texas-based taco chain could be coming to Las Vegas
Texas-based taco chain could be coming to Las Vegas
Las Vegas trucking center sells for $85M
Las Vegas trucking center sells for $85M
Should a former bank building in downtown Las Vegas be saved?
Should a former bank building in downtown Las Vegas be saved?