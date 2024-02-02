Another high speed internet option could be coming to Las Vegas

Google Fiber plans to launch its first operations in Nevada in some areas of Las Vegas. (Google Fiber)

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Google Fiber could get the green light next week to start building out its infrastructure to provide another internet option for some Las Vegas residents.

Google Fiber is going before the Clark County Commission at its Feb. 6 meeting for approval of a franchise agreement to bring its operations to the unincorporated areas of Clark County. If approved, this agreement would let Google Fiber start the engineering and construction process for its fiber optic network.

Google Fiber first announced it was expanding into Nevada as well as four other states in 2022. At the time the company wouldn’t specify what area of Nevada it would bring its services to but now it seems parts of Las Vegas will be the first to get Google Fiber.

“We’re hopeful that the Clark County Commission will approve our franchise agreement — that will allow us to start the construction process in unincorporated Clark County, Nevada,” a Google Fiber spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We’re looking forward to next week’s vote, and ultimately to bringing fast, reliable internet to the Las Vegas metro area.”

No specific information on what neighborhoods could get Google Fiber’s services were included in public documents on the franchise agreement, or a timeline on when the service could be brought to the public.

Google Fiber’s pricing plans start at 1 gigabit per second speed for $70 a month but can go up in both price and internet speed.

