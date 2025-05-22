Another ‘Hot Coffee Case’? Nevada resident sues after being burned by coffee at McDonald’s drive-thru

A woman is suing McDonald’s after an employee spilled “scalding hot” coffee into her lap at a drive-thru, reminiscent of the 1992 landmark case.

A woman is suing McDonald’s after an employee spilled “scalding hot” coffee into her lap at a drive-thru of a Henderson restaurant, reminiscent of the 1992 landmark “Hot Coffee Case.”

Nevada resident Ranisha Asberry is suing McDonald’s Corp. after an employee did not properly seal the lid of her hot coffee, causing the liquids to spill, leaving her stomach and thighs “severely burned,” according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Clark County District Court. She is suing on one count of negligence.

Asberry placed an order for a hot coffee at a McDonald’s drive-thru at 2217 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson on Feb. 2, 2024, according to the lawsuit. Prior to receiving her coffee, Asberry asked for a cup holder but was not provided one, the lawsuit alleges.

An employee “rushed in passing” her the coffee, with the lid was not properly fixed onto it, leading to the “scalding hot coffee” spilling on Asberry’s lap, “severely” burning her thighs and stomach, the lawsuit alleges. Asberry received medical and other treatments for “injuries sustained to body, limbs, organs and nervous systems,” some of which may be permanent or disabling, the lawsuit said.

It is unclear how severe of burns Asberry endured.

Asberry is asking for general damages in excess of $15,000, special damages to be determined at the time of trial, medical and incidental expenses already incurred and to be incurred; lost earnings and earning capacity; interest at the statutory rate; reasonable attorney’s fees and costs of suit; and other relief the court deems just and proper.

The case is reminiscent of Liebeck v. McDonald’s, when 79-year-old Stella Liebeck endured third-degree burns on 16 percent of her body, making her disabled for more than two years, after she spilled hot coffee in her lap. It was found McDonald’s coffee was 30 to 40 degrees hotter than coffee served by other companies at 190 degrees.

Following the suit, McDonalds started printing “Caution: Hot” on their lids to warn customers of the temperature.

