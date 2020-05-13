78°F
Business

Another Las Vegas Amazon worker tests positive for coronavirus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2020 - 7:29 pm
 

Another case of an employee testing positive for the coronavirus at Amazon’s North Las Vegas warehouse was confirmed Tuesday by the retail giant.

Amazon spokeswoman Lisa Guinn said in a statement the company is “supporting the individuals who are recovering.”

It’s unclear how many individuals have tested positive at the warehouse, which is located just north of the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas campus. The confirmation is at least the fourth Las Vegas Amazon worker across its three Las Vegas area warehouses to test positive to date.

Multiple Amazon warehouses in the Las Vegas Valley have recently reported employees testing positive for the coronavirus. Last week, a worker tested positive at its warehouse located on Nexus Way in North Las Vegas — one day after at least one employee at its facility near Las Vegas Motor Speedway was reported to have contracted the coronavirus.

Guinn said the company expects to spend an estimated $4 billion between April and June on coronavirus-related initatives.

“This includes spending more than $800 million in the first half of the year on COVID-19 safety measures, with investments in personal protective equipment, enhanced cleaning of our facilities, less efficient process paths that better allow for effective social distancing, higher wages for hourly teams, and developing our own COVID-19 testing capabilities,” Guinn said in a statement.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

