Another Strip property announces on-site vaccinations for employees

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is vaccinating workers on site.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is seen in this Dec. 16, 2019, file photo. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Another Strip casino operator is offering employees on-site COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announced Thursday that has been offering complimentary on-site vaccinations to its more than 4,000 employees, as well as their direct family and household members, since March 22.

The property partnered with COVID-19 testing company Impact Health to secure 4,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations to date, according to a Thursday news release.

The announcement follows the news of four other Las Vegas casino operators launching in-house vaccination clinics for employees: Caesars Entertainment Inc., Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International and Red Rock Resorts Inc.

The Cosmopolitan’s employee vaccination clinic is open at least three days a week during various shift periods to ensure that all employees can take advantage of the program, according to the release. The property will continue to distribute shots in arms “through the foreseeable future.”

“The health and safety of resort guests, employees and their families remain of the upmost priority,” the release reads.”The rollout of the resort’s complimentary on-site vaccination clinic is in alignment with the property’s extensive health and safety procedures that meet or exceed the standards set by government officials.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, the late chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.