Another Walmart is coming to the Las Vegas Valley

A new Walmart Supercenter is coming to North Las Vegas.

Located at the northeast corner of Revere Street and west Dorrell Lane, the new 175,000-square-foot Revere Supercenter is anticipated to break ground fall 2026 and open in fall 2027, according to a release from the company. This comes after the North Las Vegas City Council unanimously approved the project on Wednesday.

“Walmart is excited to be a part of the future of North Las Vegas,” said Jay Cordray, Walmart’s senior vice president of operations, West Business Unit. “We are committed to serving this growing community with a shopping experience that is both innovative and convenient.”

The release says the Supercenter is an “investment in Nevada.” Previously, they announced plans to remodel stores in other parts of the state such as Reno, Gardnerville, Winnemucca and Fallon.

Additionally, the store will create 300 new hourly and salaried positions, with benefits including tuition-free college, flexible scheduling, medical coverage and paid time off.

Inside the store will include such features as an “elevated” fashion, baby, home, and pets departments, a pharmacy with drive-through and health services room for immunizations and other clinical services, a vision center and fuel station with convenience store.