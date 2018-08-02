Apple is first company to reach $1 trillion in value

Apple has become the world’s first publicly traded company to be valued at $1 trillion.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, left, talks with Adam Lashinsky, executive editor of Fortune, during The Fortune CEO Initiative 2018 Annual Meeting, Monday, June 25, 2018, in San Francisco. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Steve Jobs, left, chairman of Apple Computers, John Sculley, president and CEO, and Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, unveil the new Apple IIc computer in San Francisco, California, April 24, 1984. Apple has become the world’s first company to be valued at $1 trillion. (Sal Veder/AP, File)

Apple CEO Steve Jobs speaks at an Apple event at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California, Oct. 20, 2010. Apple has become the world’s first company to be valued at $1 trillion. (Tony Avelar/AP)

Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch during an Apple event in San Francisco, California March 9, 2015. (REUTERS/Robert Galbraith)

SAN FRANCISCO — Apple has become the world’s first publicly traded company to be valued at $1 trillion.

The milestone marks the financial fruit of stylish technology that has redefined society since two mavericks named Steve started the company 42 years ago.

The peak reached Thursday seemed unimaginable in 1997 when Apple teetered on the edge of bankruptcy, with its stock trading for less than $1.

To survive, Apple brought back its once-exiled co-founder, Steve Jobs, as interim CEO and turned to its archrival Microsoft for a $150 million cash infusion to help pay its bills.

Jobs eventually introduced such popular products as the iPod and iPhone that have driven Apple’s rise.

Apple shares rose 2.7 percent to an all-time high of $207.05 around midday. They’re up 22 percent so far this year.