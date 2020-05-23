Area15 hiring ahead of a planned summer opening

The experiential entertainment complex and future home of Meow Wolf wants to fill jobs such as ride operators and retail workers.

Winston Fisher, CEO for Area15, left, and Michael Beneville, chief creative officer for Area15, right, stand in the entrance of the experimental retail and entertainment complex that will debut in 2020 in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A view of a mural by Eric Vozzola at Area15 in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Area15, the experiential entertainment complex and future home to Meow Wolf, is scheduled to open this summer.

It is now accepting applications to participate in a virtual casting call for available positions.

The virtual casting call seeks “disruptors, tastemakers and agents of change” looking for a unique and extraordinary work experience.

Interested individuals can visit area15.com for more information about the positions available or to apply directly. Application deadline is May 30.

Area15 is seeking energetic and responsible ride operators for the daily operation of all activations. Operators will be responsible for the various Area15 amusements, including completing daily safety checks, handling ticket sales and maintaining knowledge of attractions and procedures.

The complex is also hiring retail workers. Ideal candidates will be dynamic, driven, creative, organized, detail-oriented, accustomed to a fast-paced environment and committed to customer service. A variety of career opportunities are also available with one of Area15’s partner experiences.

