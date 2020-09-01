Area15 to open Sept. 17 with art cars, mirror rooms, distillery
The complex of experiential attractions will feature art cars, virtual reality experiences, Meow Wolf, restaurants and bars to finally welcome guests this month.
Area15, the massive complex that houses virtual reality experiences, mirror-infinity rooms and Meow Wolf, has set an opening date of Sept. 17.
To mark the announcement, artist Henry Chang led a caravan of his two kinetic art cars, Mister Fusion and Valyrian Steel, from his Las Vegas studio to the Area15 lot opposite the Las Vegas Strip at 3215 S. Rancho Drive.
The two vehicles that Chang designed with twisted shiny metal and colorful lights will remain on view at Area15.
Recently announced experiences at the soon-to-open complex include the mirror room experience, “Wink World: Portals to the Infinite” by Chris Wink, co-founder of Blue Man Group and the 35,000-square-foot amusement park-inspired Lost Spirits Distillery, which will house a small restaurant, whiskey and rum tastings, boat rides, under-the-sea train rides and holograms.
